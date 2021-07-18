Brokerages Set SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Target Price at $38.33

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

SQZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 73,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,483. The stock has a market cap of $373.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

