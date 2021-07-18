Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPW. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 508,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,242,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

