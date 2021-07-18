Brokers Offer Predictions for QIAGEN’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of QIAGEN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

