Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.