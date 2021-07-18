BTIG Research Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $78.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

