Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

BZLFY opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

