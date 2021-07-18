Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of BZLFF stock remained flat at $$32.95 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $35.08.
Bunzl Company Profile
