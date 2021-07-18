C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $4.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $5.12 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

