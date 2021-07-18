Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 343.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127,381 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,229 shares of company stock worth $3,331,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

