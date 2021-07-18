California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,874 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Paychex worth $63,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

