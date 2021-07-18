California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,616 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of DocuSign worth $69,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $242,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 66.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $282.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.01. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.15, a PEG ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

