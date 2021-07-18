California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $59,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,605.30 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,612.32. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,468.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

