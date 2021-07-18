California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $80,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

