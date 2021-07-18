California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Public Storage worth $74,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.14. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

