California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $77,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $491.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

