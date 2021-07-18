California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,551 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $71,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

NYSE A opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

