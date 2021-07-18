Callisto Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,928.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $54,928.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.25 or 0.06193200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00133997 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

