Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

