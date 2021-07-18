Canaccord Genuity Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$48.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.87.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.63. The stock has a market cap of C$39.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

