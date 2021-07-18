Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several research firms have commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CGC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 3,134,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,718. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

