Capital Analysts LLC Buys 32,049 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,034,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

