Capital Analysts LLC Buys 4,708 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $5,109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,581,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,462. The company has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

