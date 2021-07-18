Capital Analysts LLC Buys 4,818 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.60. 47,261,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,172,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $365.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.