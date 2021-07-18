Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $125.80. 3,646,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,513. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

