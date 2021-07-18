Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 496,122.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,651 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.68. 4,890,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,822. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

