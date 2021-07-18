Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $154.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.