Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 3,641 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 135.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $26.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,397,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,017,457.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 423,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,184 and have sold 424,362 shares valued at $79,972,385. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

