Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after buying an additional 66,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 90.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

CHKP traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.19. 1,209,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.