Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. 5,232,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,739. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

