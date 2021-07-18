Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,442.63. 960,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74. The company has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,326.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

