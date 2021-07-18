Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $117.50. 6,826,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.