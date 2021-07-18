Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 11,017 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 322.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

