Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 223 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.