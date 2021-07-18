Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

