Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,448.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $853.02 and a 12 month high of $1,459.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.04. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.