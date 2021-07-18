Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Toro were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.