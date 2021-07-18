Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

