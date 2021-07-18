Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.73. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.