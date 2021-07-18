Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC opened at $372.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 149.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.