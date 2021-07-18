CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $374,199.56 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.46 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

