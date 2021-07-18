CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $301,596.64 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64.

CARG opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

