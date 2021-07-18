CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $952,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.46 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

