CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CarGurus stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,607 shares of company stock worth $16,533,055 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.