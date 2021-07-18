Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

