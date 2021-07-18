Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUK. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

