Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Chairman Alan J. Stock Purchases 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $281,500.00.

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,050. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $329.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

