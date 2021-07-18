Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

