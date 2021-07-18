Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NYSE CSPR opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.72. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

