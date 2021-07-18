Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at $41,677,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $955,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $12,634,084. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.