Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Down 54.9% in June

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CPCAY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay Pacific Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

